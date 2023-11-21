Inter Miami, led by Sporting Director Chris Henderson, has pledged to intensify efforts to reinforce the team's roster around Lionel Messi

Henderson, speaking during Inter Miami's end-of-year media availability, emphasized the need for comprehensive improvements in the squad. The team faced challenges during the latter part of the regular season, particularly when Lionel Messi was sidelined due to injury. The offensive coordination struggled, and the midfield-defense synergy weakened, underscoring the necessity for reinforcements, especially with the departure of Josef Martinez from the club.

Henderson, speaking during Inter Miami's end-of-year media availability, emphasized the need for comprehensive improvements in the squad. The team faced challenges during the latter part of the regular season, particularly when Lionel Messi was sidelined due to injury. The offensive coordination struggled, and the midfield-defense synergy weakened, underscoring the necessity for reinforcements, especially with the departure of Josef Martinez from the club.

With the offseason underway and no further matches scheduled for 2023, players are taking a well-deserved break before gearing up for the preseason in January. The team's focus is on relaxation and thorough preparation for the upcoming season. The anticipation is high that Inter Miami will address key areas by bringing in a forward, a midfielder, a fullback, and additional talents to enhance the starting eleven.

The upcoming season holds significant importance for Inter Miami as they aspire to compete at a higher level in 2024. The commitment to reinforcing the team's roster reflects the determination to build a formidable squad, providing ample support for Lionel Messi and elevating Inter Miami's performance on the MLS stage. As the offseason progresses, fans eagerly await the unveiling of new signings and the team's strategy for a promising 2024 campaign.