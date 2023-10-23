Inter Miami‘s young defender Tyler Hall has opened up about his awe-inspiring experience of training alongside Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. Since Messi's arrival at the MLS outfit, Hall, along with other teammates, has been left astounded by the presence of the footballing legend in their squad. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, joined Inter Miami after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and made an immediate impact by helping secure a historic Leagues Cup triumph for the team.

Hall described his first encounter with Messi, saying, “The first day Messi came, it didn't feel real. It was like I was in a video game or something! It hits me once in a while that he's right next to me. He's a very approachable guy. He is always smiling and always comes over to shake my hand. He is a great guy and is so good with all the young players.”

Training with Messi has presented a unique learning opportunity for Hall, even though facing the Argentine icon on the pitch can be incredibly challenging. Hall shared his experience of defending against Messi, explaining, “If you watch Messi's games, you see him walking around, scanning the field, then all of a sudden he checks his shoulder and then he's just gone! He moves so quick and it was hard for me to keep up. I was frustrated, even knowing he's one of the best players in the world, because I want to be able to guard him. I want to better myself and be able to defend him really well in the future.”

Tyler Hall's encounters with Lionel Messi and other experienced players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have provided invaluable lessons, offering him a glimpse into the high-speed, high-intensity world of top-tier football. Despite the challenges, Hall remains determined to learn and improve, showcasing the drive and ambition that define young talents in the sport.