If you haven't got tickets yet, you may have to shell out a fortune to watch Lionel Messi's debut game for Inter Miami.

Messi was recently unveiled as an Inter player on Sunday with his debut, while not official, expected to take place Friday later this week against Cruz Azul at the Leagues Cup.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

And as per ticket reselling website Vivid Seats (via CNN), tickets for the game are selling for as much as $110,000 — one of the most expensive ticket prices ever recorded for a team in the MLS.

Ticket prices notably soared after the World Cup winner officially signed on Saturday.

That's not to say there aren't cheaper prices available as $110,000 is just the most expensive option out there. The average price of a ticket is $487 which is more affordable, but still pretty steep for any game featuring an MLS team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For context, the Leagues Cup game between Inter Miami and Barcelona last year cost about half of that.

However, such is the star power of Messi that fans are willing to pay such amounts with a Vivid Seats spokesperson even claiming some fans are traveling nearly 700 miles to watch Inter's game against Cruz Azul.

The 36-year-old is certainly excited to get started on his new chapter.

“I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much,” Messi said at his unveiling. “We are going to have a good time, and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.

“I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow.”