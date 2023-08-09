Lionel Messi's official MLS debut for Inter Miami will have to wait a few days.

Messi was originally expected to make his MLS bow at Inter Miami's home game against Charlotte FC on Aug. 20. However, the game has now been postponed to a later date due to both teams making progress in the ongoing Leagues Cup.

Inter also notably host Charlotte in the quarterfinal matchup on Friday with the winner competing on Aug. 19 regardless of the result in the semifinal.

“Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that Inter Miami CF's MLS match against Charlotte FC originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 at DRV PNK Stadium has been postponed to a later date to be announced,” Inter Miami wrote in a statement. “As both Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC have advanced to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, one of the two clubs will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the Leagues Cup final or third place match.

“Tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 20 MLS match will be honored for the new date in which the game will be played. For ticketing questions, contact tickets@intermiamicf.com.”

Ironically enough, Messi's league debut is being pushed back because of the positive results he's helped contribute to.

Instead, it looks like the World Cup winner will play his first official MLS game against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 26. Prior to that, Inter also face FC Cincinnati on Aug. 23 in the US Open Cup semifinal.

Lionel Messi has been on fire since making his debut for Miami in the Leagues Cup last month. He's scored seven goals in just four appearances with the club now in the last eight of the competition.

Winning the Leagues Cup would be a massive statement, but the real test will come in the MLS where Messi will have to help Miami rise up from bottom position in the league table.