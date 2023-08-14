The most exciting show in American sports today continues this Tuesday night! Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Philadelphia Union in the MLS Leagues Cup semi final.

Since coming over to the MLS from PSG, Messi has been must-see TV. Messi has been lights-out for Inter Miami, as they were one of the worst teams in the league before his arrival, but they have since swept aside all challenges during their run to the Leagues Cup semifinals. Messi has scored eight goals and added three assists during Inter Miami's run so far, becoming their fourth-highest scorer all-time in just five appearances for the club. Inter Miami will undoubtedly face a stiffer test against Philadelphia Union, though, as they were last year's MLS Cup runners-up.

Union currently sits 22 points above dead-last Inter Miami, and is in the midst of another strong season. Will Messi and Co. prove too much for their MLS and CONCACAF competition again? Or will the MLS contenders finally put the upstarts in their place? Here's everything you need to know to tune in to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union: When and where is it?

Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will play in the first of two Leagues Cup semifinals this Tuesday night on August 15th. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) from Philadelphia, at the Union's home stadium Subaru Park. Since Inter Miami is dead-last in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, they have been stuck on the road for much of the knockout stages, which will continue this Tuesday night.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union: What are the stakes?

If you've enjoyed watching Lionel Messi play elite tournament soccer and want to see it continue, you better hope he and Inter Miami pull off at least one win in the semis or the third-place match this Saturday. The second and third-place Leagues Cup teams will earn automatic qualification to the CONCACAF Champions League next year, and the winner will earn a bye until the round of 16. And again, since Inter Miami is currently in last place, these are their best opportunities to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch

As it was a big part of the deal luring Messi to the MLS in the first place, it should be no surprise that you can catch him the next time he plays on Apple TV, or more specifically, Apple TV's MLS League Pass (a part of Apple's significant investment into MLS). Additionally, if you want to watch without an Apple TV subscription, you can also watch via a fuboTV subscription.

