It is not wrong to say that the signing of Lionel Messi has had a significant impact on not just the MLS but the entire football world. The Argentine has nothing to prove and completed his trophy cabinet by winning last year's World Cup for his country. Hence, it's all bonus as he ends his European chapter and looks forward to completing a glorious career in the United States.

However, according to the MLS owners, there is a slight unease about his deal. According to the reports from the AS, the MLS owners are worried about the contract details to bring Messi to the United States. It is believed that the agreement between Messi and Inter Miami has been ‘kept in the dark' and lacks transparency.

“It's fun to think about all the ways this could transform the league, but how do I know if I like the deal when I don't know what's in the deal?” MLS owner said.

The primary issue is Messi's new relationship with Apple. This company owns the rights to broadcast the MLS games in the US. The broadcast company has a decade-long contract with MLS, and a portion of the money from this agreement will go to Messi. The contract is valued at a minimum of $2.5 billion, but the specific amount that Messi will receive remains undisclosed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One MLS owner has even said that the Argentine World Cup winner has made money regardless of his deal. “As long as I don't go backward, I'm not concerned in any way if he's sharing in upside that he's driving because it likely wouldn't be there without him.”

Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on 21st July, which will be five days after his presentation.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs, on Apple TV.