Lionel Messi is absolutely ecstatic after Inter Miami booked their ticket to the Leagues Cup semifinals with a dominant win over Charlotte FC on Friday.

The Herons made easy work of Charlotte, scoring two goals each on both sides of the half to win 4-0. Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor made it 2-0 in a span of 32 minutes to destroy the confidence of their rivals, and Charlotte lost all hopes of a comeback when an Adilson Malanda own goal put them behind by three.

Of course Messi wouldn't allow himself to go scoreless after scoring in all four previous matches he played with Inter Miami. After Leonardo Campana found himself open inside the pitch, he quickly delivered the ball to a waiting Messi who tapped it onto the back of net.

Lionel Messi scores in his 5th consecutive Inter Miami game ♨ Inter Miami up 4-0 vs. Charlotte FC. (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/WeOjpRescY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

Following the incredible masterclass that exposed Charlotte's MLS-worst defense, Lionel Messi took to social media to celebrate the win. Messi shared his excitement to see Inter Miami reach the Leagues Cup semifinals, adding that they are going to have some more fun.

“On to the semi finals!!!We're going to have a great time with our team!” Messi wrote as translated on Instagram.

Messi now has eight goals with Inter Miami, and if he's able to maintain his fine scoring form, it's not hard to see the Herons actually winning it all in the Leagues Cup. Perhaps it could also jumpstart what could be one of the most incredible comebacks in MLS history. Inter Miami are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 5-3-14 win-draw-loss record.