Inter Milan's chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, has left the door open for Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, to return to the Italian club in the future. Onana made a high-profile move from Inter to Manchester United in July for a hefty fee of £47.1 million. Although his start at United has been less than stellar, Onana continues to be held in high regard by Inter, who originally signed him on a free transfer last year.

Marotta's response to the potential return of Onana to Inter Milan was cryptic, stating, “I can't predict the future, but in football, anything can happen. For sure, it was a great chapter for Onana and for us. Signing him for free was also a successful deal and selling for that money.”

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has faced criticism for his performance at United, with just two clean sheets in eight Premier League appearances and conceding 12 goals. Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer doubts the former Inter Milan man's ability, particularly if manager Erik ten Hag were to leave the club.

Mail Sport's Chris Sutton also questioned the decision to bring Onana to United, suggesting that the club may have been better off persisting with David de Gea. Sutton argued that Onana's errors place immense pressure on the entire United team and expressed that the goalkeeper is not up to the standards expected at Manchester United.

As the former Inter Milan keeper's future at Manchester United remains a topic of discussion and scrutiny, the club faces a pivotal decision regarding their goalkeeper position and how it will impact their performances in the Premier League and beyond.