Lionel Messi's much-anticipated debut with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami has an epic Michael Jordan feel to it.

Messi's new teammate, Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin, shared his sentiments on the soccer great's arrival on Tuesday, per ESPN:

“It's like Michael Jordan going to play, you know, overseas,” Yedlin said. “You know it's like I said, it's not something that I would have thought would have happened in my time playing. But I'm so glad that it did.”

Activity surrounding Messi's first practice with his new club was indicative of his popularity. Helicopters, drones, and members of the press proliferated Inter Miami's practice facility on Tuesday to get a first glimpse of the Argentinian soccer legend.

The smile on Lionel Messi's face after joining Inter Miami 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1XUJPz0qUo — GOAL (@goal) July 17, 2023

Many fans expect the 36-year-old Messi to make his debut against Liga MX club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday. Ticket prices range between $275 and more than $19,000, per ESPN.

For his part, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham remains unsure if Messi will start or come off the bench for his debut.

“We don't know if Leo will start the game or whether he'll come on, because I think at the end of the day, he needs to be ready,” Beckham told ESPN. “We need to protect him and make sure he's ready because he's had a vacation.”

Will Lionel Messi make a difference at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi joins a struggling club that has a 5-3-14 record. They are currently 15th in MLS' Eastern Conference table. Will Lionel Messi's presence help Inter Miami make a late-season playoff push?

Prior to signing a lucrative two-year deal worth between $50 million and $60 million per year with Inter Miami, Messi played for FC Barcelona from 2004 to 2020. He played for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.

Now, Lionel Messi has taken his act to South Florida during the pinnacle of his legendary soccer career. The whole world will be watching.