Inter Milan has increased their offer for Bayern Munich‘s Benjamin Pavard, although it falls short of Bayern's asking price, reported by goal.com. Inter is determined to secure the services of the French international full-back and has improved their initial bid of €25 million to around €28 million, with an additional €5 million in potential bonuses. However, Bayern Munich is said to be demanding a guaranteed package of €30 million for Pavard.

The negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, with Inter hoping to bridge the gap and meet Bayern's valuation for the 27-year-old defender. While Inter is keen to bring Pavard on board, they are aware that Manchester United has also shown interest in the player. However, as of now, neither club has made a suitable offer to meet Bayern's demands.

Pavard, a World Cup winner with France, has been a key figure for Bayern Munich since his arrival in 2019. He has made 163 appearances for the club and contributed significantly to their success, including winning four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.

Inter Milan's pursuit of Pavard highlights their ambition to strengthen their squad with quality players. The Serie A giants are determined to bolster their defensive options, and Pavard's versatility as a full-back adds value to their squad. As the transfer window continues, Inter will need to assess their financial situation to meet Bayern's asking price and secure the transfer of the highly-rated defender.

Should Inter successfully secure the services of Benjamin Pavard, it would be a significant addition to their roster, potentially enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international competitions. The negotiations with Bayern Munich are expected to continue, and fans of both clubs will be watching closely to see how the transfer saga unfolds.