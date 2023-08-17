Inter Milan are eying the possibility of landing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The World Cup winner wants to leave the Allianz Arena, with Manchester United deemed the heavy favorites to land him.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Nerazzurri are preparing an offer to land Pavard this summer. Manchester United are still in the transfer picture, but their deal has reportedly stalled due to the Harry Maguire situation. It is reported that the Red Devils had initially planned to use the funds from Maguire's exit to complete the Pavard deal. However, the English defender is set to stay at Manchester United as the West Ham move is called off.

Pavard is also attracting interest from Arsenal, who want a replacement for Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender is ruled out for most of this season due to an ACL injury.

Inter Milan also want a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who left the Champions League finalists this summer and joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, they are yet to land a replacement for the Croatian defender. They have only bought young German center-back Yann Bisseck, but it isn't enough to complete their defensive overhaul.

It is reported that Inter Milan will launch a bid for Pavard in the coming hours. It remains to be seen if the bid is good enough to tempt Bayern Munich to sell their full-back. Pavard started the DFL-Cup final against RB Leipzig but had a horror show as the Bundesliga champions lost 3-0. Nerazzurri have already tried to sign the World Cup winner last January, but the move didn't materialize.