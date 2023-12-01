Amidst strong interest from Premier League giants, Lautaro Martinez is set to extend his tenure with Inter Milan.

The ongoing saga surrounding Lautaro Martinez's future has reached a resolute conclusion as the Argentine forward gears up to pen a fresh contract with Inter Milan. Despite the persistent allure of Premier League titans Chelsea and Manchester United, Martinez appears steadfast in his commitment to extend his stay at San Siro, casting aside enticing offers from English clubs and Real Madrid.

Martinez's existing deal, slated to run until 2026, had stirred the interest of top-tier English sides over the past 18 months. However, 90min reveals that Inter Milan's unyielding determination to secure the long-term services of their prized asset has led to intensive negotiations. Reports from reliable sources affirm Martinez's inclination to elongate his tenure following an exceptional run in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

The Argentine's scorching form has been instrumental in Inter's recent successes, netting 13 goals in just 13 Serie A outings. His crucial equalizer in the Derby d'Italia against Juventus notably showcased his invaluable impact. This remarkable form has steered Inter Milan to the Serie A summit, maintaining a slender lead over perennial rivals Juventus, while excelling in the UEFA Champions League group stage with three wins and a draw in their first four games.

Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta, echoed Martinez's commitment to the club, underlining the player's desire to remain a linchpin in their ambitious project. “Lautaro has expressed his wish to remain here for a substantial period. He embodies our present and future plans,” Marotta declared emphatically, underscoring the straightforwardness of negotiations when alignment exists between both parties' intentions.

As Martinez prepares to ink his commitment to Inter Milan, the club finds solace in retaining their prized asset, solidifying their aspirations with an unwavering talisman at the heart of their ambitions. His decision bolsters Inter's prospects and signifies a significant statement of intent, reaffirming the club's stature and vision amidst persistent external interest.