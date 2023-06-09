Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has proven himself to be a crucial asset for the team as they prepare for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Despite a challenging season, Lukaku's recent performances have been outstanding, making him a must-start player for the important showdown in Istanbul, reported by goal.com.

Throughout the season, Romelu Lukaku has displayed his commitment to Inter Milan, focusing on his fitness and delivering impressive performances on the pitch. Despite being overshadowed by Edin Dzeko for much of the campaign, Lukaku has shown no signs of frustration or discontent to the press. Instead, he has remained dedicated to regaining his form and has done exactly that in the past six weeks.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has yet to finalize his team selection for the final, jokingly admitting to “daily doubts.” However, it is expected that Dzeko will partner with Lautaro Martinez up front. This decision may prove costly, considering Lukaku's recent resurgence.

Although Lukaku initially struggled upon his return from injury, his impact during the latter part of the season cannot be overlooked. He played a crucial role in inspiring Inter's impressive finish, helping them secure third place with eight wins in their final nine matches. Lukaku was directly involved in more goals (11) than any other player in Serie A during this period, highlighting his importance to the team.

Some argue that Lukaku's impact off the bench has been effective, but leaving him as a substitute in such a crucial match would be a considerable risk. Facing the best team in the world, Inter cannot afford to wait until Lukaku's usual entrance around the 60th minute. With City's potential to dominate the game early on, Lukaku's presence from the start becomes even more critical.

While Lukaku will accept any role given to him without complaint, the most important decision for Inter is to include him in the starting lineup against Manchester City. Lukaku's recent performances and his unique qualities make him an essential player who can make a significant impact in the Champions League final.