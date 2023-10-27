Romelu Lukaku is poised for an unforgettable return to the San Siro as he faces Serie A leaders Inter Milan, who are set to unleash a chorus of 50,000 whistles from their die-hard fans. Lukaku, once an Inter idol, has now been branded a traitor by the same fans who once cheered him.

His turbulent journey started with a triumphant Serie A title win in 2021, only to be sold to Chelsea for a staggering sum to help clear Inter's financial troubles. The Belgian striker's return to Italy, this time with Inter, was marred by injuries and a secondary role behind Edin Dzeko. Nevertheless, Inter was determined to secure him permanently, offloading Andre Onana for €55 million to raise funds.

But Lukaku's sudden vanishing act during negotiations soured his relationship with the club and its supporters. His flirtation with Milan and Juventus, Inter Milan's fierce rivals, deeply wounded the fans. Even Lautaro Martinez expressed his disappointment, stating that he felt “hurt” by Lukaku's behavior.

However, Martinez has since put the past behind him, delivering a stunning performance alongside Marcus Thuram, scoring 12 goals in as many matches. Lukaku has also found his rhythm in Rome, notching seven goals in nine appearances in Serie A and the Europa League.

As Roma heads north to face Inter Milan, they must navigate a few hurdles, with key players like Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Renato Sanches sidelined. Their coach, Jose Mourinho, is suspended after a recent altercation. Mourinho took a subtle jab at Inter's fans, emphasizing Lukaku's accomplishments during his time with the club.

Conversely, Inter Milan has a golden opportunity to extend their one-point lead over AC Milan, who have been struggling for goals recently. Meanwhile, Napoli, trailing by five points, is gearing up for a showdown with AC Milan, seeking to prove themselves against Serie A's top contenders.

As the San Siro prepares to host these high-stakes matches, the Lukaku saga adds a layer of drama that could make this Sunday one for the history books.