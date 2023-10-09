Romelu Lukaku, once struggling during his time at Chelsea, has found a new lease of life at AS Roma under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho, reported by GOAL. Since joining the Italian powerhouse on a season-long loan, Lukaku has been in exceptional form, netting seven goals in just eight appearances across various leagues, including a remarkable performance against Cagliari where he scored twice in a 4-1 victory.

Addressing his critics, Lukaku emphasized his belief in proving his worth on the pitch, stating, “I prove on the pitch what I can give to a team. Today things went well.” He attributed part of his success to his close relationship with Mourinho, highlighting the special bond they share. “As I’ve said in the past, he and I have a special relationship. He knows me and my children. He’s someone I can trust, and he puts his trust in me. He’s tough, but that’s the only way that I can grow,” remarked the Roma striker. Lukaku is making himself home in Roma, with the guidance of Jose Mourinho he might have just found the missing piece from his late career.

What's next for Romelu Lukaku and AS Roma?

Romelu Lukaku's impressive performances have earned him a spot in the Belgium national team for the upcoming international break. Under Domenico Tedesco's management, Roma is set to face Sweden and Austria in the Euro 2024 qualifying round. Lukaku may feature for the Belgian national team in their match against Austria on Saturday, October 14, showcasing his exceptional skills and further solidifying his place as a key player for both club and country.