Inter Milan‘s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has spoken candidly about former star player Romelu Lukaku, stating that the Belgian striker is now just a part of the club's past, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Marotta's remarks come as Lukaku has found a new lease on his football life at AS Roma under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho, where he is flourishing and showcasing exceptional form.

Marotta made it clear that Lukaku is no longer a topic of discussion within the Inter camp. In an interview with Gazzetta, Marotta emphasized that nobody at Inter, not a single person, is thinking about Lukaku. His comments reflect the club's determination to move forward without dwelling on the departure of their former player.

Regarding Lukaku's behavior and departure, Marotta expressed that such situations are not uncommon in the football world. He acknowledged that these kinds of transitions happen in the sport, indicating a pragmatic approach to player movements and team dynamics.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has found a fresh start at AS Roma, working closely with Mourinho, the seasoned manager known for his ability to bring out the best in his players. Under Mourinho's guidance, Lukaku has been thriving, resurrecting his career and demonstrating exceptional form on the pitch.

As Lukaku continues to excel in his new team, Inter Milan remains focused on their current squad and future endeavors. Marotta's straightforward statement underscores the club's commitment to their present and future goals, leaving behind any discussions related to their former striker. Stay tuned for further updates as both Inter Milan and Romelu Lukaku chart their respective paths in the world of football.