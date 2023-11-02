Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku faces allegations of 'lack of respect' as he departs the club, leading to speculations.

Inter Milan's former striker Romelu Lukaku faces allegations of a “lack of respect” from the club's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, in the aftermath of his contentious departure. Lukaku, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Nerazzurri, was seemingly on the brink of a permanent return to Inter, but financial discrepancies and Juventus negotiations clouded his future.

Amid discussions with Juventus, Lukaku made a surprising choice, opting to join AS Roma under the management of Jose Mourinho, partly due to fan protests in Turin. The tension between Lukaku and Inter Milan fans was palpable when Roma faced Inter at the San Siro, underscoring the strained relationship.

Daily Mail reveals that in a conversation with Radio Serie A, Piero Ausilio offered a discreet perspective on the situation, emphasizing the importance of “politeness and respect” in player negotiations. He hinted at communication breakdowns during the summer transfer window while maintaining a preference for focusing on the present and the future.

Lukaku's move to AS Roma has rekindled his form, with the Belgian striker notching eight goals in 11 appearances across various competitions. The possibility of a more extended stay in the Eternal City looms as AS Roma considers formalizing his future.

Lukaku, keen to share his perspective on the turbulent summer, remains cautious and has promised to reveal more “when the time is right.” Amidst uncertainties and controversies, the former Inter Milan man has channeled his focus into football, displaying resilience and determination in his career.

His departure from Inter Milan was triggered by Chelsea's decision to label him surplus to requirements under new coach Mauricio Pochettino. Lukaku's journey to Roma offers a fresh start and an opportunity to move beyond past controversies as he aims to make his mark with the Giallorossi.