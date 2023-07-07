Manchester United are making concrete steps to secure Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer. The Red Devils confirmed the signature of Mason Mount this week and are already optimistic about landing their second signing. However, their pursuit has taken a setback as Inter Milan has rejected their bid.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Nerazzurri have told Manchester United that a €50m bid is not enough to land Onana. Despite the rejection, both clubs are involved in negotiations. There is a hope that €55m will be enough for Erik ten Hag to land the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Manchester United are hunting for a new in front of the sticks after the release of David de Gea. The Spaniard spent 12 years at the club and won two Premier League Golden Gloves at Old Trafford. However, the inconsistencies in his performances have resulted in massive criticism of his form. De Gea is now a free agent, but the Red Devils can bring him back to the club by offering him a new deal. The former Atletico Madrid man has been linked with a move to Saudia Arabia this summer.

On the other hand, Onana has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United. Considering he has worked with ten Hag at Ajax, he would know exactly what he will get from his transfer. The 27-year-old was one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season, winning the Copa Italia and landing them in a Champions League final. Although there are complications involved in the deal, it is only a matter of time before United get their man.