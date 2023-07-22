“Invincible” on Amazon Prime is truly exceptional. It effortlessly weaves a tale of a young hero's journey while fearlessly delving into the grittiest aspects of life. The series captivates with its ambitious portrayal of a hero-filled world, evoking a rollercoaster of emotions and sparking countless memes. Its nuanced storytelling and unique style have garnered a massive following, leaving fans eagerly awaiting Season 2 and pondering what lies ahead.

“Invincible” has an interesting history as it originated as a comic book written by Robert Kirkman, known for “The Walking Dead.” The comic spanned 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, and gained immense popularity outside the Marvel and DC realms. Season 1 of the Amazon Prime series captured the essence of the beloved comic, surprising even its creator with its success. Thankfully, the show has been renewed for two more seasons, leaving fans excited about the possibilities for the future.

While Season 1 closely followed the comic's storyline, there were some delightful twists to keep things fresh. Season 2 is likely to do the same, offering surprises for fans while staying true to the series' core. As the story expands, there's no shortage of potential directions and universes for “Invincible” to explore, keeping viewers engaged and eager for more.

Introducing Angstrom Levy

Kirkman confirmed that Season 2 of “Invincible” will introduce the character Angstrom Levy, a formidable foe of Mark Grayson. In the comics, Levy becomes a major pain for Grayson, leading to an epic battle between Grayson and his evil alternate selves from different realities. It's highly likely that this storyline will play a significant role in the upcoming season. With Omni-Man away, Levy's arrival could spell trouble for Grayson, creating tension and excitement for fans as they anticipate the clash between hero and villain.

Deeper Dive Into Omni-man, Mark Grayson Story

The first season of “Invincible” concludes with a shocking revelation of Omni-Man's true identity as Nolan Grayson, a genocidal conqueror. He mercilessly kills Earth's greatest heroes and countless innocent people, even attempting to murder his own son, Mark Grayson, when he refuses to join in enslaving the planet. In a gripping and emotional moment, Mark confronts his father with words instead of violence, and with just one line, Omni-Man reevaluates his destiny, choosing to flee Earth instead of killing his son. This storyline is set to continue in Season 2, potentially with even more creative twists than the original comic version, and will surely captivate audiences with the intricate relationship between Nolan and Mark Grayson.

In the “Invincible” comics, Mark embarks on a search for his father, Omni-Man, and eventually locates him on a different planet. There, it is revealed that Omni-Man has started a new family and carries deep remorse for his actions on Earth. However, the threat of the Viltrumites, his home race, looms in the shadows, seeking to punish him for failing to conquer Earth. Now, Omni-Man looks to his son, Mark, to protect the world from impending destruction.

Comic Regulars To Appear More

In Season 1 of “Invincible,” several significant comic book characters like Battle Beast, Atom Eve, Allen the Alien, Immortal, and the Mauler twins appeared briefly or in minor roles. However, fans can expect these characters to take on more substantial roles in Season 2. Additionally, the Sequid and Flaxan races, likely to engage in a war with the Guardians of the Globe, are anticipated to make a major impact in the upcoming season.

In Season 2 of “Invincible,” viewers can anticipate further exploration of characters like Cecil Stedman and Mark's mom, Debbie, especially delving into her struggles with depression. In the comics, tension arises between Cecil and Mark as the young hero begins to question Cecil's approach to safeguarding Earth. While they seemed close in Season 1, their dynamic could shift rapidly, given the trauma Mark is still recovering from after the devastating events.

Steven Yeun Chimes In

Steven Yeun, the actor portraying the titular character in “Invincible,” expressed his enthusiasm for Season 2 in an interview with Collider. Yeun shared that he's had conversations with Robert Kirkman, the creator, who is equally excited about the upcoming season. According to Yeun, Kirkman believes Season 2 will surpass the already impressive Season 1, considering the vast amount of untold storylines from the original comic. “He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about,” he said. The actor's excitement and confidence in the show's potential leave fans eagerly anticipating what's in store for “Invincible.”

With the hype starting to slowly build fo the upcoming season, there's no telling what fans should expect, but it should be worth the wait.