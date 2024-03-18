J.K. Simmons teases more Omni-Man in the upcoming Invincible season 3. Besides season 3, Simmons also hints at his character's increased role in the upcoming seasons.
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, J.K Simmons firstly addressed the reduced screen time for Omni-Man in Season 2.
Notably, the character took a back seat in the latest season. But Simmons teased that Omni-Man will have a more significant presence in the latter part of Season 2 and hinted at his continued involvement in the “future” of the show.
However, he emphasized that the series will maintain a balance, ensuring that it doesn't solely focus on Omni-Man.
Simmons commended the creative team's approach in keeping the narrative fresh, Just by simply alternating the focus on different characters. He highlighted the strategic choice to build anticipation and mystery around Omni-Man during his absence from the spotlight.
“…one of the things that I find really interesting about the way Robert, Simon, and the whole team are continuing to conceive this is that it is like sort of riding the waves.”
As Invincible nears the conclusion of Season 2, fans can look forward to the continuation of the story in Season 3. Following the success of Season 1, the show was renewed for two additional seasons on Prime Video. Notably, production for Season 3 began even before the release of Season 2. Promising a shorter wait time for fans eager to dive back. This time, more of J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man too.
“And yes, there will be more Nolan in the future, but it'll continue to sort of wax and wane.”