The Accountant 2 is underway. Filming begins next week, and excitement is building.
News of the schedule broke from Collider as they chatted with actor J.K. Simmons, who plays Ray King.
The Whiplash star said, “Yeah, I head to LA in a little over a week to do some rehearsals and pre-production and start shooting my chunk of it. I'm not even sure, I think they start early next week, because then I'm in the week after and doing my supporting thing.”
About The Accountant
The first movie's synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes states: “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. With a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) hot on his heels, Christain takes on a state-of-the-art robotics company as a legitimate client. As Wolff gets closer to the truth about a discrepancy that involves millions of dollars, the body count starts to rise.”
In film two, J.K. will star alongside Affleck. Gavin O'Connor will serve as director, who has been thinking of a sequel for a while now, ever since the first movie came out in 2016.
This sequel should pack the same punches as the first. It's unclear what it will include, but it has a lot of passion behind it.
‘THE ACCOUNTANT 2’ begins filming next week.
(Source: https://t.co/qlkWYWJnNB) pic.twitter.com/xgK9F0isO5
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2024
“There was a plan for a possible sequel at the very beginning,” Simmons said. “I mean, not a ‘plan' plan, not a story, but that was always a possibility, and thanks to Gavin O'Connor and Ben Affleck for really being determined to make that happen. As I'm sure you know, that movie did well in theaters, but then it's had a really, really popular resurgence in the last few years in streaming.”
No release date has been set, but it's great to know that The Accountant 2 starts filming soon, which means more updates are coming. Like a good accountant, we'll report them here.