Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Farleigh Dickinson head basketball coach Tobin Anderson informed FDU that he is leaving for the Iona job, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“It’s obviously hard to leave FDU after what we just did, but this is an opportunity to go to a place that can be an east coast power,” said Anderson, via Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

According to ESPN College Football senior writer Pete Thamel, Anderson was a finalist when Rick Pitino was hired for the job in 2020.

A long-time head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas College and Hamilton College, Tobin Anderson helped guide Fairleigh Dickinson to a 21-16 record and an appearance in the Northeastern Conference finals against the Merrimack College Warriors, a massive improvement from the 4-22 record the team took home the year before. The team inked two graduate transfers, guards Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton, along with three other recruits before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Knights took down a Big Ten giant in the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of March Madness, prevailing in a 63-58 victory as three FDU athletes scored in double-digits against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

“I want Purdue to see this,” Tobin Anderson said before the historic upset. “… The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.”

They joined the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, as the only 16-seeds to topple a 1-seed in the tournament’s history.

Pitino signed a six-year contract with St. John’s after he met with the team’s officials days before the Tobin Anderson news. He was reportedly the university’s primary target for its open head coaching spot after it fired Mike Anderson in early March after the team fell to the UConn Huskies in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s round of 64 on Friday.