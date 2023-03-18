A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

March Madness is in full swing. The FDU Knights are already making some major waves in the first round after taking down top-seeded Purdue in what could very well be the upset of the tournament, 63-58. It was a massive win for the underdogs, as FDU just booked their place in the next round after their shocking upset against the Boilermakers.

As it turns out, FDU head coach Tobin Anderson knew all along that his team was more than capable of pulling off the upset victory on Friday night. So much so, that he actually uttered those exact words a few days prior to their highly-anticipated first-round encounter against Purdue:

“I want Purdue to see this,” Anderson said. “… The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.”

That’s savage. Anderson even looked at the camera before making his statement just to make sure that his message was heard loud and clear. At that point, the Knights shot-caller did not have a single shred of doubt in his mind that his team was going to come out as the winners of Friday’s game. True enough, Anderson’s boys made sure that this was going to be the case.

It comes as no surprise that Anderson’s bold message has now gone completely viral. As of writing, it has garnered 1.8 million views on Twitter alone. NCAA fans are obviously loving this moment from Anderson and his Knights. Purdue supporters, on the other hand, aren’t feeling very good about themselves at the moment.