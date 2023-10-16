It was a big Sunday for women's basketball. While the WNBA Finals Game 4 between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty was occurring, a game that set a WNBA record for attendance, the same thing was happening in Iowa. The Iowa women's basketball team squared off against DePaul in an exhibition game, but there was a catch. The game was being played at Iowa's football stadium outside. The game set a record for highest attendance at a women's basketball game with 55,646 fans. After the game, Iowa star Caitlin Clark took to social media to convey her thoughts on the historic milestone.

Special day inside Kinnick Stadium! Thank you to all who came out and helped us make HISTORY! Love you hawk fans… See you in Carver soon 🖤🫶🏻 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 15, 2023

Iowa ended up beating DePaul, 94-72 with Caitlin Clark finishing with 34 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists. Clark is preparing for what could be her final season at Iowa. This is technically her senior year, but she does have a COVID year of extra eligibility should she choose to use it.

Clark is considered to be a generational prospect and will be a top WNBA Draft pick whenever she decides to declare. This past season, Clark helped lead Iowa to the national championship game after upsetting South Carolina in the Final Four. The eventually fell to LSU in the championship game.

This past season, Clark averaged 27.8 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

All eyes will be on Clark this season not only because of her explosiveness as a player, but to see what she ultimately decides to do regarding her future.