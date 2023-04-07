Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Iowa forward Kris Murray will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, the junior announced via a Friday tweet.

“First off, I want to thank Coach (Fran) McCaffery, the coaching staff, my teammates and Hawkeye Nation for an incredible three years,” Murray wrote. “Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals.”

A former three-star prospect out of DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, Murray committed to the Hawkeyes over an offer from Western Illinois. He enrolled with the Hawkeyes in 2020, according to 247Sports. Murray announced he would return to Iowa in June before rapidly improving into one of the top scorers for a men’s basketball team that went 19-14 overall and 11-9 against Big Ten opponents.

Murray jumped to 20.2 points per game during his third season with Iowa, surpassing the team’s next-highest scorer, senior forward Filip Rebraca, by 6.1 points per game. He took third place in the Big Ten in points per game behind Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue center Zach Edey, according to ESPN. He led the team in rebounds and blocks per game with 7.9 and 1.2, respectively.

Kris Murray scored a season-high 32 points in an 83-79 loss to Penn State in early January, hitting 12 of his 20 shot attempts and three of his nine 3-point shots while racking up 22 points in the second half.

“To me, (Kris Murray) is just consistent,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said, via the team’s website. “He is going to move without the ball. Nothing is going to rattle him.

“If he is open, he will shoot it. If he is covered, he will pass it. He can score with threes, with drives.”