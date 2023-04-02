LSU basketball’s Angel Reese has gotten a lot of attention for her taunting of Caitlin Clark during the National Championship game against Iowa basketball, and she explained why she did it on the desk with ESPN after the game, via NBA Central.

“I was waiting, I tell you I was waiting I was waiting,” Angel Reese said on ESPN, via NBA Central. “Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly, and she disrespected Alexis (Morris), and my girls, South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls too. Y’all not gonna disrespect them either so. I wanted to pick her pocket, but I had a moment at the end of the game, and that was just I was in my bag. I was in my moment.”

“I don’t take disrespect lightly” – Angel Reese on taunting Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/jnPLQ7saVX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 2, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alexis Morris is a guard on LSU, who Reese said Clark disrespected. Alexis Morris scored 21 points in the game. Reese recorded a double-double in the game, scoring 15 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and recorded five assists as well. Kim Mulkey’s LSU basketball program won the the game 102-85 over Iowa basketball.

Reese’s taunting has sparked much debate among fans on social media regarding whether it was right or wrong. Some in support of Reese said that Clark has been known for taunting in the past as well.

After the game was over, Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. She capped off the run with a doubly-double in the National Championship game, and does a lot of little things for her team.