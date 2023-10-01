Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara was forced to leave Saturday's game against Michigan State due to non-contact leg injury. Making matters more concerning, he came out and returned to the sideline in crutches.

McNamara sustained the injury during a scramble early in the first quarter. As he was trying to run with the ball, he suddenly fell to the ground before the Spartans defenders even get to him. Video replays of the incident showed how the quarterback's left leg buckled before he crashed to the ground.

The Hawkeyes star was quickly helped off by the team's trainers and carted off the field as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was initially listed as doubtful to return before being ruled out. As he walked back to the sideline in the second half, he was seen with crutches with his leg heavily wrapped, per John Steppe of The Gazette.

Man I hope Cade McNamara is ok. pic.twitter.com/iN6LlxJuKe — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 1, 2023

At halftime, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz admitted that he thinks Cade McNamara's injury “isn't anything good.” In his postgame presser, he noted that they won't know more about the quarterback's status until early next week. Nonetheless, he did say it's always concerning when a player goes down like how McNamara did in the game.

“I don't want to speculate, but it always is concerning when a guy has to get helped off the field,” Ferentz shared.

For now Hawkeyes fans can only patiently wait and pray for the best for McNamara.

In his absence, Deacon Hill took over and threw one touchdown and one interception as Iowa football took the 26-16 win. If McNamara ends up missing some time, though, hopes are high that Hill can replicate his success and improve from his performance.

Iowa plays Purdue next at home.