Iowa football might be in deep trouble. During a Big Ten showdown against Michigan State, quarterback Cade McNamara had to be taken off the field. During a dropback in his own endzone, the Hawkeyes QB tried to scramble, but collapsed on the field after a non-contact injury, per CBS Sports.

“Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg against Michigan State and has been listed as doubtful to return, according to ESPN. McNamara appeared to injure his leg on a first-quarter scramble and was helped off the field by trainers. Broadcast cameras later showed McNamara struggling to put weight on the leg while on the sidelines.”

Cade McNamara took a gnarly fall on his own. Watch his left leg🫣 He exited the game. @KCCINews @JeffDubrofKCCI @scottreister pic.twitter.com/mFMCxOQ0Ch — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) September 30, 2023

After spending his first three seasons in Michigan, Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa football after losing the starting QB job to JJ McCarthy. During his time in Michigan, the quarterback helped guide the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

The loss of McNamara comes at a rough time for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Against a Big Ten rival in Michigan State, Iowa football is looking to bounce back after getting shut out by Penn State a week prior. Even before that shutout, the Hawkeyes have been one of the worst offenses in the nation. They have an average of 245.5 total yards per game, good for 129th in the league.

Backup quarterback Deacon Hill replaced Cade McNamara after he was carted off the field. We will keep you updated on the status of the Iowa football QB when more updates come.