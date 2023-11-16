Iowa football lost arguably its best player to an injury, now Coach Kirk Ferentz is speaking out about the most recent developments.

The Iowa football team has quietly compiled an 8-2 record on the season including a Big Ten West leading 5-2 record. This past Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes lost perhaps the biggest reason for their success so far this year: defensive back and special teams ace Cooper DeJean.

DeJean, a likely future first-round pick, suffered a lower leg injury. He joins QB Cade McNamara, TE Luke Lachey and TE Erick All among the significant players lost this season due to injury.

Prior to the injury another Hawkeye's season was derailed due to a major NCAA ruling amid a betting scandal.

On Wednesday, reporter Brett McMurphy revealed the latest comments by Ferentz on the Iowa football star DeJean's injury.

“This is truly heartbreaking for Cooper,' Ferentz said. “He has played extremely well and is a playmaker for our team. We will all support Cooper during his recovery, which will continue into the new year.”

The 2023 season hasn't always been smooth sailing for Ferentz's Hawkeyes, but the team has persevered and could find itself in position for a major bowl game by the time it's all said and done.

“This has been a season filled with challenges for our team,” the Iowa football coach Ferentz said. “I am proud of how our players have responded with tremendous grit and determination.

“We are focused on Saturday,” Ferentz said about this weekend's matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa football finishes off the regular season with a road game against Nebraska. The Big Ten Championship Game is being held on December 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.