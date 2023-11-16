Kirk Ferentz and Deacon Hill's Iowa football squad just cannot catch a break after they won against Rutgers as Cooper DeJean went down.

Kirk Ferentz finally got an insane performance from the Iowa football secondary. They had limited the Rutgers football team to no points which gave them an eight-win record while only having two entries in the losing column. Deacon Hill has started to hit his stride and only has to fix issues on efficiency. But, all of that might start to suffer in their next matchups. This is because of the disheartening update on Cooper DeJean's injury.

The Iowa football cornerback will be out for the rest of the regular season, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. He suffered an injury on his lower leg and will need to take time off the Kirk Ferentz-led squad. Some speculations suggest that he could be out for at least six weeks which means that they could be missing his production during bowl games.

Cooper DeJean tallied 41 tackles in total for the Iowa football squad. This along with his seven pass breakups, and two interceptions will surely make a dent in their defensive production. More than that, he also returns punts with an average of 11.47 per attempt. This makes it significantly harder for Deacon Hill to outgun opposing quarterbacks without this great defensive specimen.

His absence from the Iowa football squad adds to the long list of players sidelined for their campaign. Cade McNamara is out due to an ACL injury, Erick All is also missing time because of the same ailment as the quarterback, and Luke Lachey is nursing an issue with his ankle.

Will they retain their winning way after the Rutgers domination despite these absences?