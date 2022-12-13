By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Former Michigan Wolverine and new Iowa Hawkeyes starting quarterback Cade McNamara is ready to prove everyone wrong.

In the past, the Hawkeyes have been heavily criticized for poor production on the offensive side of the ball. During the 2022 season, they averaged just 17.4 points per game. This ranked 123rd in the country out of 131 total teams.

The Iowa defense kept this unit afloat throughout the season. They finished the year allowing just 14.4 points per game, which was the sixth-best in the nation.

Recently, Cade McNamara appeared on The Room podcast. During his appearance, he spoke on the hate that the Iowa offense has received in recent years.

McNamara stated, “Please, just keep on saying it’s the sh–tiest offense in college football. Please just think we are gonna be so sh–ty next year. Please.”

It appears that Cade McNamara has high expectations for the Iowa Hawkeyes offense. With him leading the charge, he is looking to get the offense back on track.

McNamara spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Michigan. During this stretch, he spent time both as a starter and as a backup.

In 2021, Cade McNamara earned the Michigan starting job. Over 14 games he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

This past season, McNamara played a much different role. After entering the season as the starter, McNamara struggled to find success. He threw for just 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Following the season, Cade McNamara opted to enter the transfer portal. He has now found himself as the new QB1 of the Iowa Hawkeyes.