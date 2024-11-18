The Iowa Hawkeyes just got hit with another unfortunate injury in its quarterback room, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reporting that the Iowa football junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan is likely to be done for the rest of the 2024 college football season due to a lower-body injury.

“Iowa QB Brendan Sullivan, who has started the last two games for the Hawkeyes, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to an ankle injury, a source tells @cbssports/@247sports,” posted Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

Sullivan started in both of the Hawkeyes' last two games with Cade McNamara sidelined by a concussion. With Sullivan injured and unlikely to play another game this season for Iowa football, Zenitz added that McNamara could be returning to the QB1 role in light of this latest development in the Hawkeyes' quarterback room.

“The injury means Iowa will likely shift back to Cade McNamara as its starting QB this week vs. Maryland,” wrote Zenitz in a separate post on X. “There’s optimism McNamara, who has been working back from a concussion, will be able to play, per a source. If he can’t, Iowa will start third-string QB Jackson Stratton,” added Zenitz.

In his most recent appearance under center, Sullivan recorded 157 passing yards and zero touchdowns while getting picked off twice on 6-of-9 completions during a 20-17 loss on Nov. 9 at the hands of the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Who will start next for Iowa football?

For what it's worth, the Hawkeyes also have redshirt sophomore Jackson Stratton is also another quarterback the Hawkeyes can consider starting moving forward, as mentioned as well by Zenitz, though, it also makes sense for them to go back to McNamara if the former Michigan Wolverines QB is healthy enough to play. Stratton took over the quarterbacking chores in the UCLA game after Sullivan suffered the aforementioned ankle injury in the third quarter of that contest and passed for 28 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions on 3-of-6 pass completions.

After the Maryland game, Iowa football will finish its regular-season schedule with a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 29.