For the second time in as many seasons, Cade McNamara appears to be on track to miss time with an injury. After leaving Iowa's Week 9 game against Northwestern in the first half, the team reported that he is dealing with an injury and is not listed on the depth chart entering Week 10.

Instead of McNamara, junior Brendan Sullivan is listed as Iowa's starting quarterback entering their home game against Wisconsin, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. McNamara is not even listed on the team's depth chart with freshman Marco Lainez officially registered as Sullivan's backup.

After throwing an interception early in the game, one that was returned for a touchdown by Northwestern's Theran Johnson, McNamara was benched for Sullivan. Kirk Ferentz said that the plan was always to work Sullivan into the game. It was not an official benching of McNamara but he did not return to the game following Sullivan's insertion. Ferentz did not mention any injuries, though reports later surfaced claiming that the fifth-year senior is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Sullivan just barely out-produced McNamara's passing numbers with 79 yards through the air but was a much more efficient runner. The Northwestern transfer added 41 rushing yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

Either way, McNamara does not appear on track to play against Wisconsin in any capacity. In his second year at Iowa, the 24-year-old has thrown for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions through the first eight games of 2024. He transferred to the Hawkeyes from Michigan after losing the starting job to 2023 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Iowa brings 5-3 record into pivotal Week 10 matchup

As Iowa prepares to enter the latter stage of the 2024 season with a new quarterback, the Hawkeyes have a tougher test ahead of them in Week 10. Sullivan impressed against Northwestern, his former team, but will now get his first true challenge against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is far from the creme of the crop in the Big 10 but a step up from 3-5 Northwestern nonetheless. The Badgers recently had their three-game win streak snapped in Week 9 by No. 3-ranked Penn State. Through eight games, Wisconsin is 5-0 against unranked opponents and 0-3 against those who are ranked.

In his first full game of the year, Sullivan will be starting at quarterback for the first time since November 2023 with Northwestern. Ironically, his last start was against Iowa in a defensive battle that the Hawkeyes won, 10-7.