After Deacon Hill's Iowa football squad lost to the Minnesota football program, Kirk Ferentz had to address the issues around Brian Ferentz.

Brian Ferentz will no longer be the offensive coordinator for the Iowa football squad. A lot of eyebrows were raised when he got the job to begin with because a lot of individuals thought it was just because of Kirk Ferentz. The team still currently sits at a six-win and two-loss record after losing to the Minnesota football program. But, they were not unlocking the full potential of their squad led by Deacon Hill at the quarterback position. The dismissal was the talk of the town but no one's voice was more important than the older Ferentz. He unveiled his feelings in his latest statement, via Matt Cabel of SB Nation.

“I’ll basically say this, for 25 years, I’ve tried to operate with the singular focus of doing what I feel is best for the program and that’s mainly the players and everybody that works in this building. That’s my first obligation,” was the rationale that Kirk Ferentz gave after Brian Ferentz's departure from the Iowa football squad.

He then added why they made the decision after the loss to the Minnesota football squad, “Typically we go through the season. Then, we run an evaluation of the program from top to bottom afterward. Yesterday’s announcement is certainly a departure from that practice. But, that’s really what we’ve tried to do for the past 24 years.”

Deacon Hill and the Iowa football team's offense just could not get started in their latest loss. He only had 10 completions with 116 passing yards. The atrocity of their offensive coordination also led to an interception which may have cost them the game. Will things change after this coaching change was made final?