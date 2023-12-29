Another fierce bowl game to kick off 2024 is just around the corner as the Iowa Hawkeyes go to battle with the Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Iowa-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.

Happy New Year's everyone! Another fierce bowl game to kick off 2024 is just around the corner as the Iowa Hawkeyes go to battle with the Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Iowa-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering postseason play with a 10-3 record including an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes have long been the model of college football consistency under head coach Kirk Ferentz who has been with the team since the 1999 season. With yet another ten-win season under his belt, does Iowa have what it takes to win 11 games for the first time since the 2015 season?

Meanwhile, it has been the Tennessee Volunteers who have put together an impressive last two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel with a combined 19-6 record over that span. Although the Volunteers took a step back this season at 8-4, they still have talent galore on both sides for the football. Can the ‘Vols end the season with back-to-back wins and a surplus of momentum heading into 2024?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

America's Game Odds: Iowa-Tennessee Odds

Iowa: +6.5 (-115)

Tennessee: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-105)

Under: 35.5 (-115)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Tennessee

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

Iowa has been one of the more consistent college football programs over the last two decades and they are no strangers in playing meaningful bowl games at this point of the season.

Without a doubt, the pressure of finding a way to cover the spread will ultimately fall on the shoulders of a defense that is surrendering the fourth-fewest points in the nation. Arguably enough, this ferocious and suffocating defense could be the main reason why Iowa has endured such success this season. Whether it's stuffing the run or defending the pass at an elite level, this defense is no joke.

Alright, let's face it. This offense ugly can be tough to stomach at times with how poorly they have looked during certain stretches of the season. Believe it or not, but the Hawkeyes have scored 20 points just one time in their past seven games. Obviously, Iowa's ineptitude on offense isn't going to cut it in a bowl game of this magnitude.

More specifically, can QB Deacon Hill showcase an improved feel in the pocket and not committing back-breaking turnovers that will ultimately sink the Hawkeyes? Overall, he's already lost five fumbles on the season which is tied for the second-most among Power 5 quarterbacks. If he can, then maybe JUST maybe, Iowa can string together some good-looking drives for points.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

On paper, Tennessee is expected to be hit with plenty of opt-outs that could affect the outcome of this game. For starters, the Volunteers will be turning to a first-time quarterback in freshman Nico Iamaleava who will be getting a taste of what college football is all about on New Year's Day. With the veteran starter all year long in Joe Milton surprisingly being among the wave of opt-outs for Tennessee, there is no question that the Volunteers will need to find some creative ways to move the football offensively.

Luckily, Tennessee is keeping their fingers crossed that Iamaleava could be their field general of the future. Towering at 6'6″, Iamaleava was rated as the second-best quarterback in the Class of 2023 behind Arch Manning. Alas, be on the lookout for the Volunteers to establish the running game and take advantage of the Hawkeyes at the line of scrimmage.

If all else fails, at least Tennessee should be able to use their strong offensive line to protect Iamaleava properly while opening up running lanes for ball carriers to run through. Believe it or not, but the ‘Vols surrendered only 18 sacks all season long which was the second-fewest in all of the SEC. If Tennessee can protect the pocket to the best of their abilities, then they should thrive.

Final Iowa-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Even though Christmas has come and gone, we are officially entering the most wonderful time of the year if you are a college football fan. At the end of the day, the biggest question you have to ask yourself is whether or not Iowa's offense is trustworthy enough to cover the spread. Overall, this offense is ranked 127th in the country when it comes to scoring and rely showcases explosiveness in the passing and running games. Take the ‘Vols despite them starting a first-time quarterback.

Final Iowa-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -6.5 (-105)