The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Iowa and USC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-USC prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between Iowa and USC promises to be an exciting clash, as both teams look to assert themselves in the Big Ten landscape. Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) enters this game with a potent offense, leading the conference by averaging 89.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.9% from the field. Payton Sandfort has been a standout performer, contributing 16.9 points per game, and his ability to stretch the floor will be crucial against USC's defense. On the other hand, USC (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) is coming off a strong victory against Illinois, where Desmond Claude scored 31 points, showcasing their offensive potential. The Trojans have demonstrated resilience at home, going 8-3 in Los Angeles this season. While Iowa's high-scoring offense poses a threat, USC's recent form and defensive adjustments could play a pivotal role in this matchup. Expect a fast-paced game where both teams will look to establish their rhythm early on, making for an intriguing contest in Southern California.

Here are the Iowa-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-USC Odds

Iowa: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

USC: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 162.5 (-115)

Under: 162.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa vs. USC

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is primed to defeat USC in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their explosive offensive capabilities and recent momentum. The Hawkeyes have been on a scoring tear, averaging 89.6 points per game, which ranks among the best in the nation. Their recent performance against Indiana, where they dominated with an 85-60 victory, showcased their ability to efficiently move the ball and create high-percentage shots. With key players like Patrick Sandfort, who is averaging 16.9 points per game, Iowa has the firepower to challenge USC's defense and exploit any gaps in their coverage.

Moreover, Iowa’s defensive prowess has also been a critical factor in their success. They have shown the ability to generate turnovers, averaging 11 steals per game, which can disrupt USC's offensive flow. The Hawkeyes' rebounding advantage, having out-rebounded opponents consistently, further enhances their chances of controlling the game's tempo. While USC has talented players like D'Andre Claude, Iowa's combination of offensive efficiency and defensive intensity positions them well for a victory. If Iowa can maintain their scoring rhythm and pressure USC defensively, they are likely to come away with a decisive win in this matchup.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

The USC Trojans are poised to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their recent resurgence and home-court advantage. After a strong performance against No. 13 Illinois, where Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points, USC has gained momentum that they will look to carry into this game. With an overall record of 10-6 and a solid performance at home, the Trojans have the confidence necessary to take on Iowa’s high-octane offense. Their ability to execute in clutch moments, as demonstrated in their recent win, will be crucial against a Hawkeyes team that can score quickly but has shown vulnerability on defense.

Moreover, USC's defensive capabilities will play a significant role in this matchup. The Trojans have demonstrated the ability to limit opponents' scoring opportunities, particularly at home where they thrive on their fan support. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rashaun Agee providing depth and versatility, USC can match up effectively against Iowa’s key players. If they can disrupt Iowa's rhythm and capitalize on fast-break opportunities, they are well-positioned to secure a victory. Ultimately, USC's combination of recent form, home advantage, and defensive intensity gives them the upper hand in this critical contest against Iowa.

Final Iowa-USC Prediction & Pick

As the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4) prepare to take on the USC Trojans (10-6) on Tuesday, they enter the matchup with a slight edge, especially given their recent offensive surge. Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 89.6 points per game, and has demonstrated a remarkable ability to shoot efficiently, hitting 50.9% from the field. The Hawkeyes' offensive depth and ball movement averaging 19.8 assists per game will be critical in breaking down USC's defense. Their recent victory over Indiana (85-60) showcased their scoring potential and defensive capabilities, which could pose significant challenges for the Trojans.

On the other hand, USC has shown flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent, particularly in their defensive efforts. While Desmond Claude's recent performance against Illinois (31 points) highlights their potential, Iowa's high-paced offense may exploit USC's vulnerabilities. If Iowa can maintain their scoring rhythm and effectively contain USC's key players, they should secure a victory. Expect a competitive game, but Iowa's offensive efficiency and momentum give them a strong chance to cover the +1.5 spread and potentially win outright against USC in this exciting clash at the Galen Center.

Final Iowa-USC Prediction & Pick: Iowa +1.5 (-122), Over 162.5 (-115)