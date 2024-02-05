Sheryl Swoopes didn't do herself any favor by making a wrong claim on Caitlin Clark.

It is one thing to voice out an opinion, and it's another to spit out facts. Unfortunately for women's basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes, she made an opinion about Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark based on misinformation. Swoopes recently guested on Gilbert Arenas' podcast and gave a strong take on Clark on her way to breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time college record for most points scored.

Here's what Swoopes said in the podcast about the Iowa women's basketball superstar (h/t Yahoo’s Jacob Keppen):

“If you’re going to break a record, to me, if it’s legitimate, you have to break that record in the same amount of time that that player set it. Right. So, if Kelsey Plum set that record in four years, well, Caitlin should have broken that record in four years,” Swoope said. “But because there’s a COVID year, and then there’s another year, you know what I mean? She’s already had an extra year to break that record. So is it truly a broken record?”

Fans go hard on Sheryl Swoopes after Caitlin Clark take

Of course, that is wrong and the internet isn't having much of a problem pointing that out and reacting to Swoopes' claim.

“Swoopes was a great player. A national champion. One of the all-time bests. But she’s flat-out wrong here and should have done her research about Clark’s grade in school,” said Jeff Linder.

“Swoopes is still upset Clark broke her ncaa tournament scoring record and it broke her brain,” posted @stillnothawkize.

From @rhysandtux: “My head wants to explode watching these clips of Sheryl Swoopes on Caitlin Clark. She is LOUD AND WRONG. Ignorant AND obnoxious. CC is Her. CC is One of One. Anyone saying different either A) doesn't watch the game or 2) is racist. Period. Argue with the wall.”

Kelsey Plum college stats:

• 3,527 pts

• 4 yrs (2013-17)

• 139 games

• 25.4 PPG Caitlin Clark college stats (& counting):

• 3,462 pts

• 4 yrs (2020-24)

• 123 games

• 28.1 PPG All it takes is a quick Google search. https://t.co/9i75BSV5Ti — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 4, 2024

“Well that is 2 minutes of my life I will never have back. Clearly uninformed commentary. There seems to be people looking for reasons to knock Caitlins accomplishments down,” opined @Idaddy09

On the season, Clark is averaging 32.4 points per game and 7.9 assists per outing for Iowa women's basketball that is 21-2 overall so far.