Caitlin Clark teams up with Hy-Vee for a unique cereal deal, following NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce .

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has recently joined forces with Hy-Vee, a prominent grocery store chain in the Midwest and South. The partnership makes her the first collegiate athlete to collaborate with the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company, putting her in the company of athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With this new NIL deal, Clark is not just making a business move but also stepping into a unique branding opportunity. Following in the footsteps of Chiefs tight end Kelce, she will be the face of her own cereal brand, “Caitlin’s Crunch Time.” The special cereal will be available in select Hy-Vee stores starting on Thursday, as announced by Clark on social media platform X.

“Hy-Vee was an ideal match because we share so many values,” Clark said, via Martha Zaytoun of Sports Illustrated Lifestyle. “I admire Hy-Vee’s leadership in our communities and how they are committed to giving back, especially in the areas of education and health and wellness.”

All proceeds from “Caitlin’s Crunch Time” will support the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which focuses on empowering youth through education, nutrition and sports. Additionally, in a twist for fans, some cereal boxes will include a card that offers a chance to win an autographed basketball from Clark herself. This mirrors Kelce's own cereal venture, “Kelce’s Krunch.”

“Caitlin has already accomplished so much in the world of basketball,” Hy-Vee stated in a press release. “We look forward to being a part of her journey and supporting her as she pursues more accomplishments and continues to break even more records along the way.”

The NIL deal comes as Clark's reputation continues to soar. She already has several other lucrative NIL deals with big-name brands such as Gatorade and State Farm, and at just 21, she's widely anticipated to be the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.