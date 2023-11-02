Travis Kelce recently made five trademark requests concerning his likeness, sparking rumors that Taylor Swift is advising him financially.

Either Travis Kelce has been watching a lot more Shark Tank lately, or being in a relationship with savvy billionaire businesswoman Taylor Swift is has an effect on him. Kelce filed five separate trademarks surrounding his likeness recently that suggest Swift may be giving him financial advice.

The trademark filings were for Travis Kelce's full name, his social media name KillaTrav, his catchphrase “alright nah,” “Flight 87” (a reference to his jersey number), and his cereal brand Kelce's Krunch.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate that “The filings claim that Taylor's boyfriend will use the trademarks to offer pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing, and even a cereal.”

5. KELCE'S KRUNCH The filings claim that Taylor's boyfriend will use the trademarks to offer pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing, and even a cereal.#TravisKelce#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/QfOHBY3Ogq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 31, 2023

Fans were quick to draw their own conclusions in response to the tweet. One social media user commented “Wonder if our girlie is giving him some advice.”

“Perks of dating one of the best businesswoman there is,” added another.

“Sounds like he's been talking to the TM queen,” said a third commentator.

Another user chimed in, “He should have trademarked ‘Taylor's boyfriend',” — a nodding wink to the ongoing joke that this is all the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion is known for these days.

A Marie Claire report on the trademark news claims it's assumed Swift is involved because she holds approximately 50 trademarks to her name and has filed over 350 trademark applications.

Swift apparently owns trademarks for her full name, her initials, the names of her tours, the names of her albums, the name of her fan club, several song titles, and selected song lyrics.

If Travis Kelce tries to trademark his touchdown celebration dances with the parenthetical (Travis' Version), we'll know definitively that Taylor Swift is involved.