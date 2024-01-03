Caitlin Clark broke the internet with that epic buzzer beater.

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark broke the internet on Tuesday night after she nailed a scintillating logo three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Michigan State 76-73. After the game, Caitlin Clark had a very humble reaction to her epic game-winner.

“We practice those plays every single day in practice,” Clark said in her postgame interview on Peacock, via ESPN. “That's what we run every single time, get Hannah the ball, let me create with some space. They contested it pretty well, honestly, so lucky it went down.”

There are a thousand words to describe Clark's breathtaking shot. “Lucky” isn't one of them.

Clark took that shot with a ton of confidence and splashed it with arguably one of the greatest swishes anyone will hear from the net.

The “luck” probably came down to the fact that Clark released the shot just in time before the buzzer sounded. It was incredibly close, as there was merely a tenth of a second remaining on the game clock right when the Iowa women's basketball guard released the ball.

The game-winner sparked debate on social media whether the shot should have counted as the game clock on the broadcast showed triple-zeros with the ball still in Caitlin Clark's hands. But another angle of the shot debunked that and confirmed the basket was good.

The Iowa senior finished the game with 40 points, which marked the 10th 40-point game of Caitlin Clark's career.

With the win, Iowa women's basketball moved to 3-0 in the Big Ten and 14-1 overall. The Hawkeyes have also won 11 straight games.