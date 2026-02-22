The UConn Huskies got back in the win column on Saturday following their 73-63 win against Villanova. UConn had been coming off a stunning upset loss against Creighton earlier in the week, and was able to wipe the bitter taste out of their mouths. But the main storyline postgame was UConn head coach Dan Hurley’s hilarious quip during his press conference, as per The Field of 68.

During his postgame press conference following UConn’s win against Villanova, Dan Hurley caught himself dropping a F-bomb, something that he admitted he had given up for lent.

“Oh God, that’s gonna be an article,” Hurley quipped. “The two things I tried to give up for lent were cursing and sugar. Ice cream at night and cookies. And I know I have no shot so I’ll wait till next lent.”

Jokes aside, it was a good bounce back win for the Huskies as they continue to try and make their claim for seeding in not only the upcoming Big East Tournament, but the NCAA Tournament as well. With the win, UConn improved to 25-3, and 15-2 in the Big East. They are a mere half game behind St. John’s for the top spot in the conference. But St. John’s did beat UConn already, back on Feb. 6 to snap what was an 18-game win streak for the Huskies.

For Hurley, this is his eighth season at the helm as UConn head coach. He began his tenure ahead of the 2018-29 season, and oversaw the program’s move from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East in 2020.

During his time, he’s complied an overall record of 189-72. He’s led UConn to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. Last season, however, the Huskies were eliminated in the round of 32.