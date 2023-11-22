Caitlin Clark, Iowa's basketball star, compared her Hawkeyes offense to the Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce.

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark made a bold comparison when she appeared as the first college athlete guest on Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast, ManningCast. When asked to discuss Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark likened the pair to her Hawkeyes offense.

“They’re one of the best duos,” Clark said, as reported by Andrew Gould of The Spun. “I think it’s kind of similar to how we run the offense at Iowa. Good point guard, good post player. Good quarterback, great tight end. And they’re fun to watch. They make football exciting.”

The 21-year-old guard, who is averaging 8 assists per game this season, views herself as the Mahomes role in the Hawkeyes offense. Monika Czinano, who recently graduated from Iowa, was Clark’s Kelce for the last three years. The forward registered 17.1 points per game with a 67.4 field-goal percentage last season, making her a superb interior threat akin to the star tight end’s red-zone production.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 so far this season, with Clark leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Hannah Stuelke has assumed a larger role in the absence of Clark’s graduated star teammate, averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Clark, who was born and raised in Iowa, has been a Chiefs fan her entire life, claiming that she wasn’t a bandwagon fan even when the team wasn’t doing so well. She is planning to see the Chiefs play the Raiders on Christmas Day, but the team will first visit Las Vegas to face its AFC West foe this Sunday.

Although Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs lost to the Eagles on Monday night, the Iowa star’s Hawkeyes look to carry on the Mahomes-Kelce dynamic as they continue their 2023-24 campaign