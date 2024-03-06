Iowa women's basketball standout guard Caitlin Clark inked an exclusive multi-year partnership with Panini America, the company announced Wednesday.
This deal marks the company's first exclusive contract with a female athlete, covering trading cards and autographed memorabilia. Clark's groundbreaking achievements on the court, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer—a title she claimed this past Sunday—have catapulted her into the spotlight, further underscored by her recent trading card record. Her Topps 2022 Bowman U Basketball card shattered sales records, becoming the priciest women's basketball card to date.
Under this new agreement, starting April 1, Panini America will exclusively feature Clark on its trading cards, with her memorabilia exclusivity taking effect immediately.
“It’s an honor to partner with Panini America as their first multi-year exclusive female athlete, and I’m excited to collaborate with them on my own collection,” Clark said in a statement, per Ben Burrow of Sports Illustrated.
The inaugural Panini products to spotlight Clark will celebrate her career, including a special Panini Instant Card honoring her historic scoring achievement. Moreover, a dedicated Caitlin Clark trading card series is slated for pre-order in April.
Jason Howarth, Panini America's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations, highlighted Clark's exceptional talent and her fitting role as the company's inaugural exclusive female athlete. The collaboration aims to deliver a diverse range of memorabilia and products.
“Caitlin is a generational talent, and it is natural that she should be our first multi-year exclusive female athlete,” Howarth said in a statement. “We’ll have a range of products and memorabilia featuring Caitlin that we believe fans will love.”
Adding to her impressive portfolio, Clark's NIL representation by Excel Sports Management boasts partnerships with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Bose, and most recently, Gainbridge. Gainbridge is an Indianapolis-based company and title sponsor of the Indiana Fever’s home arena in Indianapolis.
With a career total of 3,685 points, Clark reigns as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader and is poised to be the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever.
As the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments loom, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set on redemption following their runner-up finish to LSU last season.