Following her achievement of breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark inked a multi-year NIL partnership with financial services firm Gainbridge. The deal will make her a brand ambassador for the company alongside sports icons like Billie Jean King and Annika Sörenstam.
Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, has enlisted Clark to promote ParityFlex™, a financial product targeting women's needs, as part of their initiative to support female financial empowerment.
“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,” Clark said, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex™ product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”
This new endorsement deal adds to Clark’s growing list of NIL deals, which includes collaborations with industry giants such as Gatorade, State Farm, Nike and Hy-Vee. The news comes shortly after Clark announced her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft, where she is the anticipated No. 1 pick.
“We are thrilled to partner with a generational talent like Caitlin Clark,” said Group 1001 President and CEO Dan Towriss.
Clark's role with Gainbridge® will also involve her representation of the brand in high-visibility motorsport events, with her signature featuring on the No. 26 Gainbridge® Honda in INDYCAR and the No. 77 Group 1001 Camaro in NASCAR races scheduled for March 10.
Clark’s collegiate career has been nothing short of remarkable. The guard entered the season as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimous AP preseason All-American. After propelling Iowa women's basketball to the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game, she'a collected several prestigious accolades, highlighting her influence both on and off the court.
“It’s an honor to have Caitlin join us on Team Gainbridge®,” said Billie Jean King. “She is an amazing talent on the court, but more importantly, she puts her team ahead of herself and is a leader, an agent of change, and a champion on and off the court. Thanks to Gainbridge® for once again stepping up and showing their commitment to being a leader in women’s sports.”