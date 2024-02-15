Clark needs just eight points to break the scoring record. The last time she scored in the single-digits was her freshman year, when she scored eight points against Northwestern.

As Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark edges closer to setting the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, her grounded perspective and continued focus on the game highlight her path to the milestone. With only eight points needed to etch her name into the history books, anticipation is high for Iowa's match-up on Thursday against Michigan.

Clark's journey to the brink of this record is marked by consistency. Since her freshman year, she has scored in single digits only once, posting eight points before fouling out in a 77-67 defeat to Northwestern on Jan. 9, 2021, in her 10th college game. Since then, her minimum scoring in a game has been 15 points.

“I understand the magnitude of this,” Clark said of the record, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “But I think it's just kind of come along with how my four years have gone. I'm just really thankful and grateful.”

She and the Hawkeyes will be looking to rebound after a loss to Nebraska this past Sunday, despite Clark's impressive stat line in that game. She posted 31 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals, her 15th straight game scoring at least 25 points and her 34th consecutive game with 20 or more points. However, it was also the first time in her college career where Clark didn't score in an entire fourth quarter.

Clark focused on team success

Clark's potential final season at Iowa (or her decision to utilize the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver for an additional year) looms large, but her current focus is on leading her team to further achievements, including Big Ten titles and a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Her ambitions extend beyond records to bigger dreams of playing on the biggest stages and earning the highest honors in basketball.

“I'm somebody who has really big dreams, goals and aspirations,” Clark said. “I dreamed of doing really big things, playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four. I just go about my business as I did when I was a freshman. Sure, my life's kind of changed somewhat. I just try to have fun and enjoy every single day.”

As Caitlin Clark stands on the cusp of breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, her perspective remains team-oriented.

“I'm excited. It's going to be a very special night,” Clark said. “I'm not anxious about it at all. We haven't really talked a lot about it as a team. It's just go out there and play basketball and have fun, and this is kind of what comes along with it.”