Caitlin Clark is close to breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record and potentially surpassing Lynette Woodard's all-time record.

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is closing in on the NCAA career scoring record for women's basketball after an impressive game on Saturday against Maryland. Clark, with 38 points and 12 assists, played a key role in Iowa's 93-85 win, and now only needs 66 points to surpass Kelsey Plum's college scoring record.

The win is significant for Iowa, making it their first win at Maryland since 1992. The game was notable for Clark's critical 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, which helped shift the momentum in Iowa's favor.

“That was probably the loudest the crowd was at that point, all night,” Clark said of the sellout of 17,950, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “That was a huge shot, and then I think Sydney (Affolter) gets that layup, get a couple stops on defense that we string together.”

Coach Lisa Bluder praised Clark's performance, as well as Molly Davis's strong contribution to the game.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been happy in this press room,” Bluder said. “Caitlin did natural Caitlin things, which are spectacular, but I thought Molly Davis really had a great game as well.”

Maryland attempted a comeback with a 23-3 run, but Iowa, led by Clark, regained control to secure the victory. Maryland coach Brenda Frese praised her team's effort against a top-ranked opponent.

“This game felt like March,” Frese said. “Just super proud of this group and how we competed with the No. 3 team in the country, with the best player in the country. There’s no doubt that we’re an NCAA Tournament team.”

Maryland players Jakia Brown-Turner and Bri McDaniel delivered solid performances, with Brown-Turner scoring 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and McDaniel adding 22.

As Iowa prepares for their upcoming game against Penn State on Thursday, and Maryland gears up to face Rutgers on Tuesday, attention remains on Clark's pursuit of the scoring record. Currently at 3,462 points, Clark is not far from breaking Plum's record of 3,527 points and is within reach of Lynette Woodard's all-time college record of 3,649 points. Woodard was a former star at Kansas between 1978 and 1981, before the NCAA took control of women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.