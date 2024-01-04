Clark's boyfriend posted a touching reaction to her game-winner on Tuesday.6

Caitlin Clark, the standout star of Iowa women's basketball, made history with a viral logo game-winner against Michigan State on Tuesday.

It was Clark's 10th 40-point game of her career which broke a tie with former Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles. It sets a new benchmark for the most 40-point games by any Division I player in the past 25 years.

Now Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery has shared a reaction to the Iowa Women's basketball star's game winner on social media:

Amid Tuesday's postgame frenzy was a debate on whether Clark was able to release the ball in time or not, considering how close she was to a late basket.

The Iowa women's basketball X account, however, posted a picture that shut down all the arguments against Clark.

Clark's recent performances have been consistently outstanding, scoring 35 points in four straight games, tying a 25-year record set by Alysha Clark. As she approaches the possibility of breaking the all-time Division I scoring record later this season, Clark continues to lead the nation with an average of 31.5 points per game. This not only places her as the top scorer this season but also positions her as the likely first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The win against Michigan State didn't just highlight Clark's individual skills; it also underscored the strength of the Iowa team. Improving to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have now enjoyed their longest winning streak since the 2004-05 season with 11 consecutive victories​​.

This season, Clark is averaging 30.9 points 7.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds. Throughout all her NCAA years in Iowa, the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year boasts career averages of 27.6 points and 7.9 assists.