Fever star Aliyah Boston knows how much players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese among others impact the WNBA.

Aliyah Boston may be smoking opponents in the WNBA but she also keeps up with college basketball during her free time. She has seen the historic rise of stars in the game. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Juju Watkins are just some names that have created a buzz before going professional. These big names have been instrumental to the growth of the game which made the Indiana Fever stars give them their flowers, via NBC Sports.

“Women’s basketball is getting a lot more attention being drawn to it. I think that’s all we can really ask for is continued viewership going up and more people paying attention. As you continue to show more games, the revenue will come. There are people interested,” the Fever's 2023 Rookie of the Year declared.

The battles between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have put the whole world on notice. They will always break records whenever they face off whether it is in March or any other month. Juju Watkins has also proven to be one of the best rising stars in the game right now. All of which have a clear path to the WNBA. This makes the Fever star make more optimistic declarations amid their entrance to the big leagues.

“There are so many people interested in watching the W. I think a big part of that is fanbases from college following their players into the league,” Aliyah Boston said.

A lot of these new wave of players are coming at the right time. Legends like Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi are nearing the twilight of their careers. This makes the transition to the new generation much easier.