Caitlin Clark leads Iowa Hawkeyes into a thrilling Big Ten showdown with Indiana, as both teams' winning streaks hang in the balance.

As the Iowa women's basketball team gears up for a key showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers, guard Caitlin Clark is riding high on a wave of personal and team success. The upcoming game, set to take place on Saturday, pits two formidable teams against each other, both boasting impressive 13-game winning streaks and flawless 5-0 records in Big 10 play.

The impending matchup with Indiana is not just a regular game but a rematch of sorts. Last season, the teams split their games, with each winning at home. Notably, Iowa clinched an 86-85 victory in their last encounter, thanks to Clark's buzzer-beating 3-pointer. With both teams in top form, the game will not just be a test of skill but also a battle for supremacy in the Big Ten.

“Indiana is playing great basketball right now,” Clark said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “I know our crowd's going to be really amped up for that one. It's gonna be a fun matchup.”

Clark, fresh off an impressive performance against Purdue on Wednesday, is a key player to watch in this highly-anticipated matchup. In the Hawkeyes' recent 96-71 victory over the Boilermakers, Clark secured her second consecutive triple-double – the 15th of her career – and put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Not only did Clark's performance against Purdue showcase her individual talent, but it also highlighted the Hawkeyes' collective strength. With five players scoring in double figures and a shooting accuracy of 53.2% from the field, the team demonstrated a balanced and formidable offensive front.

“That's when we're at our best,” Clark said. “When we have multiple people scoring in double figures, that makes us really hard to guard. We're going to need that consistently going forward. This is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. (It) gives you a headache; their band's loud, their fans are loud. So credit to them. I thought we played a great game tonight.”

Clark's impressive run this season includes four triple-doubles, with nine of these featuring at least 25 points. Her scoring is not just an asset for Iowa but also places her in the record books, as she inches closer to surpassing Brittney Griner and potentially Kelsey Plum in NCAA women's career scoring.