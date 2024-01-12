Amidst a growing rivalry and winter storm, Indiana and Iowa's women's basketball teams brace for a pivotal showdown.

In a growing rivalry that's quickly capturing the attention of college basketball fans, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren and Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder are set for a high-stakes showdown.

Speaking after Indiana's recent victory over Penn State, Moren acknowledged the growing competitive spirit between the two teams, labeling their upcoming game as a “rivalry.” This term, usually reserved for traditional adversaries like Purdue or Kentucky, signifies the importance of the Hoosiers' next game against the Hawkeyes.

“I think it’s just two really great programs — that have great players inside of both respected programs — that look forward to this,” Moren said Wednesday, via Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “I mean, it’s become a rivalry. That’s what it’s become.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder echoed Moren's sentiments, noting the rivalry's recent development, especially when vying for championships. Both teams are preparing for their clash at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, scheduled for Saturday, amidst heightened anticipation. This match feels distinctively different, even in a season where Iowa has garnered significant attention.

“I guess, up until last year, (I) hadn’t really thought about it that way,”Bluder said. “I think Teri is a really good coach … She’s very competitive. She’s smart. They’ve done a really good job. She’s done a super job.”

However, severe winter weather has complicated plans, forcing Indiana to delay their arrival in Iowa until game day. Despite these challenges, both coaches remain committed to proceeding as planned. Bluder emphasizes the importance of maintaining normalcy in preparation, while Moren is prioritizing safety in their travel decisions.

“We’re going to proceed as if the game is tomorrow,” Bluder said. “That’s how we have to proceed. And so, we’ll have our normal practice today as if we were preparing for the game tomorrow. That’s what you have to do, in my opinion.”

Moren said: “We'll do what we have to do. But what we will not do is we will not get into any aircraft if it's unsafe. I can promise you that.”

This matchup is more than just another game in the calendar. Moren has revitalized Indiana's women's basketball program, reaching remarkable milestones, including a No. 1 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament. Iowa, under Bluder's guidance and led by the extraordinary talent of Caitlin Clark, has also achieved new heights, reaching the national title game last season.

Both teams bring impressive records into Saturday's game, with Indiana at 14-1 and Iowa at 16-1. Key players like Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes and Iowa's Clark will be pivotal, but the outcome may hinge on the performance of the supporting cast on both sides.